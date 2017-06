How Are Pylons Installed On Mountains?

How do you install high powered pylons on mountains and how do they pull the wires across mountains?

Khalid, Forrest Gate

Name: Phillip

Qualifications: Watched How Do They Do It? on telly

Answer: Helicopters deliver the pylons in sections; the cables are delivered by helicopter as well.