What Are Growths On The Side Of Trees?

Mystery Hour Question

When I’m walking my dog in Richmond Park, I often notice huge growths on the side of trees. How are they formed?

Duncan, Richmond

Definitive

Name: Andrew, Newcastle

Qualification: Woodturner and woodworker

Answer: They are caused by a deformation in the grain when the tree is growing. It can be as a result of trauma or fungus growth.