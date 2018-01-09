What Does "Albion" Mean In Football Team Names?

Mystery Hour Question

What does the word Albion mean in a football team names?

Freddy, Whetstone.

ANSWER

Name: Dave, Sandhurst

Qualification: Read a Football Encyclopaedia as a child.

Answer: The word Albion was originally used to mean Britain, then only for parts of Britain with white cliffs. The name was first applied to a football team by Brighton and Hove as there are white cliffs in Dover. The name was later copied by other teams, eg. West Bromwich.