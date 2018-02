What Is A 'Daft Apeth'?

Halfpenny. Picture: N/A

The Mystery Hour

Name: Dan, Bristol

Question: What is a ‘daft apeth’?

*Answer*

Name: James, London

Qualification: Referred to as a ‘daft apeth’ by his father

Answer: It is Yorkshire slang used to describe a fool.

‘Apeth’ is an old northern English word meaning ‘half pence’. This piece of currency was not worth much and can therefore be considered daft or useless.