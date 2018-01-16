What Is The Origin Of Star Signs?

16 January 2018, 15:38

Name: Shannon, Jersey (Year 6 Primary school)

Question: What is the origin of star signs?

Name: Israel, Peckham

Qualification: Astrologer

Answer: The oldest texts we have on star signs date back to ancient Babylonia.

The signs as we know them today have also been influenced through the Hellenistic period, and by the ancient Egyptians.

The Babylonians were very interested in omens and eclipses.

They noted that when eclipses took place in particular parts of the heaven (or the zodiac as we know it today) certain things would happen, for example a flood or a drought.

It then started being used for human beings.

