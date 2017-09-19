What Makes A Dog's Nose Wet?

Now Discussing
19 September 2017, 15:57
Why do dogs have wet noses in the day, and dry noses at night?
My 2-year-old niece wants an answer to this question but I have no idea. Why is my dog's nose wet when he's awake, but dry when he's asleep?
Nicky, Cardiff
Name: Rod, Porthleven
Qualification: Biology Teacher
Answer: Dogs don't have sweat glands in their skin, so they cool themselves by panting or by sweating through the nose. I'm presuming at night there will be less activity for the dog, and so there will be less water evaporating on the nose.