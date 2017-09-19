What Makes A Dog's Nose Wet?

Picture: LBC

Why do dogs have wet noses in the day, and dry noses at night?

Mystery Hour Question

My 2-year-old niece wants an answer to this question but I have no idea. Why is my dog's nose wet when he's awake, but dry when he's asleep?

Nicky, Cardiff

Answer

Name: Rod, Porthleven

Qualification: Biology Teacher

Answer: Dogs don't have sweat glands in their skin, so they cool themselves by panting or by sweating through the nose. I'm presuming at night there will be less activity for the dog, and so there will be less water evaporating on the nose.