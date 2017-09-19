What Makes A Dog's Nose Wet?

19 September 2017, 15:57

Dog
Picture: LBC

Why do dogs have wet noses in the day, and dry noses at night?

Mystery Hour Question

My 2-year-old niece wants an answer to this question but I have no idea. Why is my dog's nose wet when he's awake, but dry when he's asleep?

Nicky, Cardiff

Answer

Name: Rod, Porthleven

Qualification: Biology Teacher

Answer: Dogs don't have sweat glands in their skin, so they cool themselves by panting or by sweating through the nose. I'm presuming at night there will be less activity for the dog, and so there will be less water evaporating on the nose.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien tore apart the Juncker speech

James O'Brien Destroys Juncker's EU Speech (With One Small Twist At The End)
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?