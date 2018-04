What Makes A Nut A Nut?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Kavan, Chelsea.

Question: What makes a nut a nut?

Answer: Terry, Croydon.

Qualification: Food enthusiast.

All nuts are seeds, but not all seeds are nuts. It’s all about how the fruit presents the seed. If you get a single seed within a hard wall, it’s a nut e.g. a hazelnut. Brazil nuts are not strictly speaking nuts, because there are more than one seed within a shell.