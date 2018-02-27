When And Why Did Men First Start Shaving?

27 February 2018, 16:18

Man's beard
Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Neil, Swansea

Question: When and why did men first start shaving?

*Answer*

Name: Joe, Sheffield

Qualification: Has watched Ray Mears on TV

Answer: Prehistoric men used to eat razor clams and then use the shells to shave with. This behaviour occurred even before the flooding of Doggerland in around 6500 BC.

We know that razor clams were used for this purpose because there is archaeological evidence showing handles carved into the shells. Humans first started shaving to get rid of lice and parasites from their bodies, giving themselves better chance of survival.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?