When And Why Did Men First Start Shaving?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Neil, Swansea

Question: When and why did men first start shaving?

*Answer*

Name: Joe, Sheffield

Qualification: Has watched Ray Mears on TV

Answer: Prehistoric men used to eat razor clams and then use the shells to shave with. This behaviour occurred even before the flooding of Doggerland in around 6500 BC.

We know that razor clams were used for this purpose because there is archaeological evidence showing handles carved into the shells. Humans first started shaving to get rid of lice and parasites from their bodies, giving themselves better chance of survival.