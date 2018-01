When Does A Liquid Become A Solid?

Mystery Hour Question

At what point does a liquid become a solid?

Steve, Oxford.

ANSWER Name: Calum, Liverpool.

Qualification: Chemical Engineering student.

Answer: There is no answer to this question! A liquid become a solid when its viscosity is 0. There is no period of transition and no point when something is more solid than liquid. It is either one or the other.