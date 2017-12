When I Yawn Why Does My Music Get Faster?

Mystery Hour Question

If I yawn when I'm listening to music on my headphones, it sounds like the beats per minute are increasing. Why does this happen? Roland, Detroit.

Response:

Name: Dave, Hornchurch

Qualification: Has had some problems with his hearing

Answer: The air pressure in the tube between your nose and your ear changes, which distorts the noise. This makes it seem faster.