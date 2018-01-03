Why Are Batteries Only 'A' And not 'B'?

3 January 2018

Why are all batteries only denominations of 'A' and not 'B'?

Question:

Why is there no such thing as a ‘Size B’ battery? I’ve been going round buying toys for my little fella, and buying AA batteries – why’s there no size B?

Andy, Hackney

Answer:

**DEFINITIVE**

Name: Bob, Ruislip

Qualification: apprenticed as an engineer working on radios

Answer: Many years ago, radios required three batteries. They sold these different batteries separately. Over the years, they logicalised the whole system so that today all you’ve got is virtually AAA and AA, and a few others.

