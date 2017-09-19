Why Are Horses Mounted From The Left?

Now Discussing
19 September 2017, 16:50
Throughout history, people have traditionally mounted horses form the left side. But what is the reason for this?
Mystery Hour Question
Why do you always have to mount a horse from the left side?
Lionel, Edmonton
Answer
Name: Alistair, Salisbury
Qualification: Read about it somewhere
Answer: In ancient warfare, soldiers would traditionally have their sword on the left side. So when they mounted their horse, it was easier to approach from the left.