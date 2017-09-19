Why Are Horses Mounted From The Left?

Throughout history, people have traditionally mounted horses form the left side. But what is the reason for this?

Why do you always have to mount a horse from the left side?

Lionel, Edmonton

Name: Alistair, Salisbury

Answer: In ancient warfare, soldiers would traditionally have their sword on the left side. So when they mounted their horse, it was easier to approach from the left.