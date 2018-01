Why Are Insects So Hard To Swat?

Why can insects get away from swatting so quickly?

Dwight, Battersea.

Name: Duncan, Richmond.

Qualification: Told by his father as a child.

Answer: Insects have a higher 'flicker-frequency' than humans. This means they can process light faster than humans as they have a higher metabolism. Images travel from their eyes to their brains very quickly, allowing them to react and escape from being swatted.