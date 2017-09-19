Why Are Some Batteries The Same Way Up?

Picture: LBC

Traditionally batteries are paired at opposite ends, but this isn't always the case. Do you know the reason why?

Mystery Hour Question

Batteries have a positive and negative side, and usually a remote controller has one battery facing each way. However, I've found a remote which works with batteries facing the same way. Why is this?

Steven, Isle of Wight

Answer

Name: Ivan, Sutton

Qualification: Electrician

Answer: When batteries are placed parallel to each other, they use less than their full power, but last longer. If they face opposite ends, then they're in a series. This allows the battery to put out its full wattage.