Why Do All Dentist’s Surgeries Smell The Same?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Alex, Romford.

Question: Why do all dentist’s surgeries smell the same?

Answer: Don, Yeovil.

Qualification: dentist of 37 years.

The smell is clove oil and comes from the chemical eugenol. It’s used in a number of dental procedures as an antiseptic and an anaesthetic.