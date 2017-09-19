Why Do Conkers Keep Spiders Away?

Picture: LBC

It's a famous old wives' tale that conkers scare spiders away. Why is it that this actually seems to work?

Mystery Hour Question

Why are conkers supposed to keep spiders out?

John, Sidcup

Answers

Name: Carol, Chelmsford

Qualification: It worked for her daughters

Answer: You have to drill a hole in the conker to release the smell. It helped with keeping spiders away from my daughters' rooms.

Name: Paul, Chelsea

Qualification: It worked for his son

Answer: It's to do with the smell. It works in my son's room.