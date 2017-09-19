Why Do Conkers Keep Spiders Away?

Now Discussing
Clive Bull is Leading Britain's Conversation, including the Health Hour from 9pm
19 September 2017, 16:59
It's a famous old wives' tale that conkers scare spiders away. Why is it that this actually seems to work?
Mystery Hour Question
Why are conkers supposed to keep spiders out?
John, Sidcup
Answers
Name: Carol, Chelmsford
Qualification: It worked for her daughters
Answer: You have to drill a hole in the conker to release the smell. It helped with keeping spiders away from my daughters' rooms.
Name: Paul, Chelsea
Qualification: It worked for his son
Answer: It's to do with the smell. It works in my son's room.