Why Does Easter Sunday's Date Always Change?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Mark, Durham.

Question: Why does Easter Sunday's date always change?

Answer: Steve, East Greenstead.

Qualification: runs an amateur astronomy group.

It was decided by the First Council of Nicea in 325 AD, which was a congregation of bishops hosted by the Roman Emperor Constantine I. They decided Easter Sunday would be the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring Equinox.