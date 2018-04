Why Don’t Cadbury Flakes Melt?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Joe, Bath.

Question: Why don’t Cadbury Flakes melt?

Answer: Mark, Cardiff.

Qualification: his uncle is a former chocolatier.

Flakes are made with dehydrated milk, whereas normal chocolate is made with liquid milk. Trying to melt a Flake will make the chocolate harder and harder until the sugar burns.