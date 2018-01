Why Don't You See More Dead Pigeons?

Pigeon. Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Why don’t you see more dead pigeons?

Joe, Guildord.

ANSWER

Name: John, Reading.

Qualification: Tree Surgeon.

Answer: You don’t see many on the ground as they usually die in trees or shrubs and their bodies stay there. They are often found when the trees are cut down. Those that do fall to the ground are eaten by scavengers.