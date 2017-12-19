Why Is A Female Calf Infertile If It Is Born A Twin Alongside A Male Calf?

Now Discussing
Clive Bull is Leading Britain's Conversation, including the Health Hour from 9pm
19 December 2017, 16:19
Mystery Hour Question
If a cow gives birth to male and female twins, the female calf will never be able to breed. If it’s two males, no problem. If it’s two females, no problem. But if she gives birth to a male and a female, the female calf is infertile. Why is that?
Felix, Luton
Answer ** Definitive **
Name: Ben, Twickenham
Qualification: Biology teacher
Answer: When a heifer has twins, the placenta membranes will often merge in the uterus. As a result, the blood vessels from each of the calves get really close and start to share antigens and proteins. This means that the calves start to develop some of the characteristics of the other gender, rendering the female twin interfile and reducing the fertility of the male calf.