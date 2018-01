Why Is A Swear Word A Swear Word?

At what point do words become expletives? Not including blasphemies.

What is the origin of swear words? At what point did words become offensive?

Danny, Coventry

Name: Sam

To do with the Norman conquest of England, and when the Normans invaded, the French words became more high-class and the original English words became the swear words we have now.