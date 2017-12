Why Is A Tea Towel Called A Tea Towel?

Mystery Hour Question

A bath towel is called a bath towel because you use it after you’ve had a bath. But why is a tea towel called a tea towel? Sam, Croydon

Response:

Name: Mark, Surbiton

Qualification: Grandma used to make tea

Answer: Years ago when people made a pot of tea you’d put the tea towel over the pot to keep it warm. And then the tea towel would be used to wipe the dishes with.