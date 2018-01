Why Is Scotland Yard Called Scotland Yard?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Steve, Ruislip

Question: Why is Scotland Yard called Scotland Yard?

*Answer*

Name: Graham, Orpington

Qualification: London Tour Guide

Answer: Because the original headquarters of the Metropolitan Police was at Great Scotland Yard in London.

It was called Great Scotland Yard in the first place because it was the site of Scotland’s embassy before the formation of the United Kingdom.