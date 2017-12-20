The Global Awards 2018: Vote Now

This is your chance to vote for the best news moment or interview from the last year.

That is one of the categories which you can vote for in The Global Awards, a brand new event on one huge night, celebrating the biggest and best loved stars of music, news & entertainment in the UK.

LBC is joining with all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X and Gold, with the categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on the stations.

The public vote for The Global Awards is now open! To vote, download the Global Player app and select ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to vote.global.com.

Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Stormzy and André Rieu are among the nominees for the Global Awards.

- The first five categories are determined by the public vote, which opens today. They are Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group.

- The nominations for the Best News Moment, Interview or Debate will come from the public.

The 16 categories announced today are: Best Song (public vote) Best Group (public vote) Best Male (public vote) Best Female (public vote) Best British Artist or Group (public vote) Best News Moment, Interview or Debate (public entry to determine shortlist) Rising Star Award Best Classical Artist Most Played Song Mass Appeal Award Social Media Superstar Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime Best Pop Dance Best Indie Best Pop The Global Special Award

See all the nominees and vote now by downloading the Global Player app and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to vote.global.com.

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and stars alike on 1st March 2018 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith and promises to be an extraordinary night with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists including Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Kasabian, Andrea Bocelli and Martin Garrix.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “We’ve created The Global Awards to celebrate stars of music, news & entertainment in the UK and around the world and we’re delighted to share the details of the categories and the long lists, and open the public vote, today. Some of the world’s greatest artists, bands and songs have been selected and I can’t wait to see who the public decide to honour on the big night. Don’t let your favourite artist miss out – get voting now!”

Tickets for the event go on sale in January 2018 from global.com/awards.