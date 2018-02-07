The Global Awards 2018: Who Will Get Your Vote?

The Global Awards: Shortlist Announced. Picture: Global

It's time for you to cast your vote in the biggest new awards show around - The Global Awards 2018.

The Global Awards brings together all of Global's radio stations and nominees from a host of genres of music and news - and you get to pick who will walk away with Best Group, Best Male, Best Female, Best British Artist or Group and Best Song at 2018's awards.

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Take That are among the nominees on the shortlists, while the Best Indie category sees Liam and Noel Gallagher battle it out.

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and stars alike on 1st March 2018 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists including Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Andrea Bocelli.

Make sure your favourite artist picks up the trophy - vote for them now. Download the Global Player App or click on the link below.

