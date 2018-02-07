The Global Awards 2018: Who Will Get Your Vote?

7 February 2018, 05:59

The Global Awards: Shortlist Announced
The Global Awards: Shortlist Announced. Picture: Global

It's time for you to cast your vote in the biggest new awards show around - The Global Awards 2018.

VOTE NOW

The Global Awards brings together all of Global's radio stations and nominees from a host of genres of music and news - and you get to pick who will walk away with Best Group, Best Male, Best Female, Best British Artist or Group and Best Song at 2018's awards.

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Take That are among the nominees on the shortlists, while the Best Indie category sees Liam and Noel Gallagher battle it out.

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and stars alike on 1st March 2018 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists including Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Andrea Bocelli.

Make sure your favourite artist picks up the trophy - vote for them now. Download the Global Player App or click on the link below.

See the shortlists and vote now

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands by David

The Call On Northern Ireland Which Left James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

1 day ago

Steve Simmons, who cleared his name thanks to LBC's Legal Hour

The Man Cleared Of A Serious Crime 43 Years Later... Thanks To A Call To LBC

5 days ago

James O'Brien read out DEFRA's statement

James O'Brien Asks Callers For Reasons To Be Cheerful About Brexit

7 days ago

James O'Brien had to correct Jill on some of her statements

This Brexiteer Said Things That Weren't True, So James O'Brien Gave Her Some Facts

8 days ago

Iain Dale gave Daniel a round of applause for his Trump speech

The Anti-Trump Caller That Iain Dale Gave A Standing Ovation

11 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Opens Up About Her Stalker Ordeal

18 days ago