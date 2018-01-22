The Global Awards: Tickets Go On Sale On Wednesday

The Global Awards. Picture: Global

The biggest names in news and entertainment will get together for the Global Awards - and you can be there too.

The Global Awards is a brand new event on one huge night, celebrating the biggest and best loved stars of music, news and entertainment in the UK.

LBC is joining with all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X and Gold, with the categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on the stations.

It's taking place on Thursday 1st March at London's Hammersmith Apollo. Among the artists playing at the Global Awards are Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Andrea Boccelli.

You've heard a lot about it... now it's nearly time for you to get your tickets.

Tickets will be on sale on Wednesday - watch this space for details on how you can get them.

Meanwhile, the public vote for The Global Awards is now open! To vote, download the Global Player app and select ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to vote.global.com.