Sadiq Khan Has A Powerful Message For EU Citizens Living In London

Sadiq Khan has said that as long as he is Mayor, London will continue to welcome “talent” and “trade” from all over the world.

The Labour politician was presenting his first solo show on LBC sitting in for James O’Brien.

He said: “If you are somebody who is originally from the E.U. and who lives in London thank you.

“Thank you for all that you do to make our city the greatest city in the world.

“We have been a city for more than 1,000 years that has welcomed talent from around the world, welcomed trade from around the world and made partnerships from people around the world.

“As long as I'm the Mayor that's not going to change”.

The Mayor of London said that people from all over the EU had chosen to “come to out great city” and made a home here.

He said they “contribute hugely to our city economically, socially and culturally”.

Mr Khan however recognised the past 16 months would have been “extremely horrible” for many of them.

He added: “There's been uncertainty, there's been worry, there's been anxiety and some of you I'm afraid have suffered the consequences of that EU vote on June 23rd.”