An aerospace company has announced a £57 million investment in aircraft maintenance facilities next to Prestwick Airport, which it says will create 150 new jobs over the next five years.

GE Aerospace is spending £30 million on the expansion and modernisation of its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) site in the South Ayrshire town.

This will include the construction of a new 55,000 square foot building.

The project is being supported by £27 million from the Ayrshire Growth Deal, along with a planned £6 million investment from Scottish Enterprise.

GE Aerospace said the upgrade will boost capacity and “operational flow” at the site, enabling it to better support customers across the firm’s commercial MRO network.

The work is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2028.

Andy Prow, site leader at GE Aerospace in Prestwick, said: “This investment reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to our customers and to the future of our Prestwick site.

“By expanding and modernising the facility with the help of government partners, we are improving capacity, operational flow and readiness for future demand, while helping hire and train additional workers from the area.”

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth described the project as a ‘real boost for the local economy’ (Robert Perry/PA)

South Ayrshire Council leader Brian Connolly described the investment as a “major milestone” for the Ayrshire Growth Deal, which will “significantly benefit” the local and national economy.

“The investment will retain high value skilled jobs, attract talent to the sector and reinforce Prestwick’s position as a leading UK aerospace location, while creating attractive career opportunities for future generations in local STEM industries,” he added.

GE Aerospace has also announced a donation of £75,000 to Ayrshire College to support new training equipment for around 150 students and apprentices, which it said will help secure the next generation of aerospace skills.

The money will also support the delivery of a course designed to prepare students for careers in the wider aerospace industry.

UK Government minister for Scotland Melanie Ward said: “With more than £18 million of UK Government funding we are unlocking private sector investment, boosting skilled jobs and helping drive good growth in every Scottish postcode.

“In total the UK Government is investing £32 million through the Ayrshire Growth Deal into the Prestwick aerospace cluster.

“This will help deliver a long-term future for Prestwick Airport, ensure the region is a leading UK hub for the sector and provide the next generation of Scottish engineers with a world-class career path right on their doorstep.”

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “This major expansion of GE Aerospace’s operations at Prestwick is a real boost for the local economy.

“It is also a vote of confidence in Scotland’s workforce, and our support for this expansion clearly demonstrates our commitment to build on the strengths of our advanced manufacturing and engineering sectors, as well as stressing the importance of the aerospace sector.

“Through our £103 million commitment to the Ayrshire Growth Deal, we will continue to work with partners to help transform and strengthen regional economic activity, creating good jobs and supporting growth in Scotland.”

Reuben Aitken, managing director, investment & international at Scottish Enterprise, said: “GE Aerospace’s investment builds on decades of engineering expertise at Prestwick and the site’s role within its global operations.

“By expanding capacity and enhancing productivity, it will strengthen the site’s competitiveness, increase its already significant contribution to Scotland’s exports and create new opportunities for skilled workers.”

“It’s a strong endorsement of the people, skills and capabilities that exist in Ayrshire, while reinforcing Scotland’s reputation as an attractive destination for international investment in aerospace.”