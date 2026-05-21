Clothing chain Quiz is set to shut its remaining 37 stores by the end of June, administrators said.

The fashion retailer hired administrators from advisory firm Interpath in February after suffering a “tough start” to 2026.

On Thursday, the insolvency specialists said the business would implement a closure plan for its final stores over the coming weeks.

It confirmed that three other stores, in Castlecourt, Belfast, Leeds and Romford, shut their doors for good in recent days.

The timing of the closure of remaining stores has not yet been confirmed.

Quiz has also not confirmed how many workers will be impacted by the closures.

More than 100 head office and warehouse jobs were put at risk when it entered administration.

It marked the second time Quiz had fallen into administration in a year, having collapsed in February 2025 before immediately being bought in a so-called pre-pack deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

Quiz concessions in New Look and Matalan stores in the UK are not included in the administration and remain unaffected.

Remaining stock is being delivered to its stores, with heavy discounts of at least 60% as administrators seek to sell off as much as possible to help pay the collapsed firm’s outstanding debts.

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath in Scotland and joint administrator, said: “As we head into the May bank holiday weekend, we would encourage shoppers to visit their local store as we commence our final closing down sale.”

Geoff Jacobs, managing director at Interpath and fellow joint administrator, said: “We’d once again like to say a huge thank you to Quiz staff who have shown such dedication and professionalism under difficult circumstances.”