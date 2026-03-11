Plans to put a £250 cap on ground rents could deliver an estimated £8.7 billion windfall to landlords – including some wealthy overseas investors – while risking hampering wider Government objectives on housebuilding, growth and investment, economic analysis suggests.

The Government announced an overhaul of the leasehold system in England and Wales in January, with ground rents set to be capped at £250 a year.

The shake-up will see more than five million leaseholders and future homeowners benefiting from stronger control, powers and protections, the Government said previously.

But a new report published by WPI Strategy calculated the policy could potentially wipe up to £18.7 billion from the value of ground rent investments – equivalent to around 0.6% of annual UK GDP – and reduce total UK business investment by up to £9 billion per year, as investors factor in greater policy uncertainty and higher borrowing costs.

Some landlords could potentially receive six-figure windfalls as a result of the plans, the analysis indicated.

The report was authored by WPI Strategy’s chief economist Martin Beck, a former Treasury economist and ex-chief economist of the EY Item Club.

Mr Beck said: “While the intention of reform is to support leaseholders, the economic reality of a £250 cap is that much of the financial benefit will accrue to buy-to-let landlords rather than owner-occupiers.

“Our analysis suggests the policy could deliver around £8.7 billion in windfall gains to property investors, including foreign investors, because a large share of leasehold homes are already privately rented.

“At the same time, retrospective changes to long-term property contracts risk undermining investor confidence, which could reduce business investment and ultimately slow the delivery of new homes at a time when housebuilding is already under pressure.”

The report was commissioned by the Residential Freehold Association (RFA) and WPI Strategy said it retained editorial independence.

The report said that while the goal of protecting leaseholders is understandable, “the economic evidence suggests that retrospectively capping ground rents would deliver limited benefits to households while creating significant and unintended costs”.

It argued that rewriting existing contracts risks damaging confidence in the UK’s policy framework, with potential spillovers beyond housing if investors fear that other long-term rules could also be changed retrospectively.

The report said: “While the aim of supporting leaseholders is understandable, the proposed £250 cap on ground rents for existing leases would deliver limited and uneven benefits, while risking conflict with wider Government objectives on housebuilding, growth and productive investment.”

It said that up to £18.7 billion could be wiped from the value of ground rent investments, “much of it held by UK pension funds, while lower ground rents are likely to be built into higher property prices, benefiting current leaseholders but raising barriers for first-time buyers”.

A fall in pension asset values could also make trustees more cautious about UK investment, the report said.

Some benefits of a cap could also flow to overseas landlords, the report suggested, with many leasehold properties being privately rented and landlords paying ground rent, rather than tenants.

The report estimated that the direct gain to landlords could be around £8.7 billion, with some of these landlords being based overseas.

Analysis using Land Registry data and modelling indicated that some landlords with properties in London could potentially stand to gain tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds – while the average leaseholder would see only limited savings, the report argued.

Housebuilding ambitions could also be undermined, it said, with the potential for investor uncertainty following the introduction of a cap to reduce annual housing starts by between 15,000 and 20,000 homes.

The report said that while was not possible to say with certainty how many homes would not be built if investors become more cautious, housing development decisions are often simple binary “go or no-go” choices.

The impacts could be highly concentrated in London and the South East, the report argued.

It said these regions also have a higher share of flat-led development, where financing structures are particularly sensitive to changes in returns.

The report said: “The Government’s ambition to deliver 1.5 million new homes depends critically on the willingness of private investors and developers to commit long-term capital at scale.

“Housebuilding is highly sensitive to financing conditions, and even modest increases in the cost of capital can be enough to push marginal schemes below viability thresholds, particularly in higher-cost and more complex developments.”

Natalie Chambers, director at the RFA – which represents professional UK freeholders, said: “The Government says this policy is about helping households with the cost of living, but the reality is that the biggest beneficiaries would be buy-to-let landlords, including wealthy overseas investors.”

She added: “We support reform that tackles the issues leaseholders actually care about – improving transparency, regulating managing agents and raising standards – without undermining the Government’s economic goals or the UK’s reputation as a stable place to invest.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Ground rent is money for no clear service in return, and in the worst cases leaseholders face spiralling costs.

“The notion that this cap will harm housebuilding is nonsense – it will reduce costs for leaseholders and make the housing market more efficient by simplifying the buying and selling process.”