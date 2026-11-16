UK authorities would be “inundated” if YouTube referred every instance of hate speech that it removed from the platform, an inquiry has heard.

The head of UK public policy for the video-sharing platform said it was taking down swathes of harmful content every day but acknowledged that children will still be encountering it.

Alexander Rawle was was giving evidence to the Southport Inquiry’s second phase which is examining how violence-fixated individuals are managed and the role of the internet and social media in influencing and enabling them.

The first phase of the inquiry found Axel Rudakubana, who was referred to anti-terror programme Prevent three times, “could and should have been” stopped from carrying out the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.

Rudakubana, 20, is serving a life sentence for the murders of nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar; six-year-old Bebe King; and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe; as well as the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July 2024.

Social media companies are among those giving evidence to the Southport Inquiry (Peter Byrne/PA)

Technology and social media companies are among those to give evidence to the inquiry.

Representing YouTube, Mr Rawle said the “level and scale” of content being removed from the site means it would not be practical to refer all cases to the police, and that it has not been asked to do so.

Nicholas Moss KC, for the inquiry, said he was interested in the approach to content involving hate speech, inciting violence and weapons.

He asked: “Are you seriously suggesting that UK law enforcement would not be interested in receiving information and would feel overwhelmed if YouTube were to report such instances?”

Mr Rawle responded: “Unfortunately, I think given the volume of hate speech that we remove from the platform, in the form of comments and videos every day, it would be impractical for us to report every single one of those to law enforcement.

“That’s the unfortunate fact.”

The barrister drew attention to examples of knife-related content on YouTube including videos showing “swords or machetes being used to decapitate pigs carcases” and “human mannequins being decapitated by swords where… fake blood spills out from the head”.

Mr Rawle said he had not reviewed that content himself but there might be “legitimate public interest” in such videos, adding: “It may be a news report or it might be, for example, someone showing bushcraft of a specific culture or butchery.”

Mr Moss asked for YouTube to look into why the content was available as a “matter of urgent concern” to the inquiry.

Last week, the inquiry heard that footage of the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, which was watched by Rudakubana minutes before he left the house to carry out his attack, was still available on X.

Mr Rawle said the same video had been removed from YouTube since it was flagged by the inquiry.

Asked to explain why unpixellated footage would previously have been available to adults, Mr Rawle responded: “Because they were from legitimate news sources which were showing something that was in the public interest, and that’s why we age-gated it to make sure that young users can’t see it.

“But it is acceptable for adults to see really horrific things that have happened.”

He recognised elsewhere in the inquiry that children will be encountering harmful content on YouTube despite efforts to restrict what they can see.

“Because of the volume of content it must be the case that children will encounter harmful content,” he told the inquiry, but said he could not comment on whether or not it happens “regularly”.

Mr Rawle also emphasised that many children were likely “passive consumers” because of the fact that many adults choose to watch YouTube videos on TV and in their living room.

Asked whether this meant he was passing the responsibility onto parents, he said, “absolutely not”.