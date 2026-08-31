Kemi Badenoch has completed a reshuffle of her senior Tory team, sacking Sir Mel Stride as shadow chancellor and bringing a new generation of Conservative MPs into the shadow cabinet.

The Conservative leader carried out the reshuffle of her inner circle before Parliament’s return on Tuesday, and ahead of the party’s conference in October.

Sir Mel was the first big beast to be ousted, with Mrs Badenoch appointing Andrew Griffith in his place as shadow chancellor.

Kemi Badenoch has ousted Sir Mel Stride as shadow chancellor and appointed Andrew Griffith in his place.

Claire Coutinho, previously the shadow energy secretary, replaced Mr Griffith as shadow business secretary, while Sir Mel will join influential Tories Dame Priti Patel and Sir James Cleverly on the back benches following the shake-up.

New shadow business secretary Ms Coutinho is currently on maternity leave.

Her role will be covered by Conservative former minister Julia Lopez until the new year.

Former shadow Scotland secretary Andrew Bowie succeeds Ms Coutinho as the shadow energy secretary.

Dame Priti left her role as shadow foreign secretary on Sunday, to be replaced by Conservative former minister Tom Tugendhat.

Sir James announced on Saturday he would stand down as shadow housing secretary to take a run at the Tory candidacy for London mayor.

Katie Lam, who was elected in 2024, has been promoted as the replacement for Sir James, having previously served as an opposition whip.

Two other 2024 intake Conservative MPs, Rebecca Paul and Harriet Cross, have been appointed as shadow culture secretary and shadow Scotland secretary respectively.

Senior Conservative Dame Priti Patel is leaving her post as shadow foreign secretary as part of a Tory reshuffle.

Stuart Andrew has left Mrs Badenoch’s top team as shadow health secretary, to be replaced by former minister Damian Hinds.

Joy Morrissey, a former opposition whip, has been appointed shadow minister for women and equalities.

Other senior Tory figures have retained their frontbench positions, including shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins, shadow transport secretary Richard Holden, and Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake.

The Conservatives’ political rivals were quick to point out that new shadow chancellor Mr Griffith supported Liz Truss and her mini budget, which caused market turmoil in 2022.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper said it was “clear Conservatives haven’t learned a thing” and that Mr Griffith’s appointment “shows they’re happy to forfeit any claim to economic credibility in their race to the bottom” with Reform UK.

Treasury minister Emma Reynolds meanwhile said on social media: “The new shadow chancellor backed Liz Truss to be PM and he was a treasury minister during the Tories’ disastrous 2022 mini budget which left families paying the price. Same old Tories, same old economic policies.”

A senior Tory source said Mr Griffith had been appointed because of his “incredibly impressive financial and business background”, pointing to his work as a former Sky executive and as chairman of Just Eat.

They added: “While the Labour front bench has almost no private sector experience, Andrew’s experience means he not only knows but understands the many issues that businesses face and has a wealth of contacts in the business community.”