HSBC has apologised to customers after they were unable to access the bank’s online services.

The banking giant confirmed on Wednesday that its users were “having trouble” using its mobile banking and online banking services, in an update on its website.

It said it is currently investigating the problem “as a matter of urgency”.

Service update 11:45am: We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now. We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency. We will share an update as soon as possible. — HSBC UK (@HSBC_UK) August 27, 2025

Thousands of customers have been impacted by the outage, according to the Down Detector website.

In an update to customers shortly before noon, the company said on X: “We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now.

“We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency.

“We will share an update as soon as possible.”

Customers at First Direct, which is also owned by HSBC, have also been impacted by issues on its platforms, according to reports.