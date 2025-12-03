New funding to improve innovation in Scotland’s space sector has been announced, as the industry’s largest-ever expo begins in Glasgow.

Space-Comm Expo Scotland begins at the SEC on Wednesday, designed to showcase the UK space sector.

More than 2,300 delegates, 100 speakers and 80 exhibitors are expected to attend.

A number of companies in Scotland manufacture satellites, while the UK’s only licensed vertical-launch spaceport is located on Unst in the Shetland Islands.

SaxaVord Spaceport aims to host the UK’s first satellite launch from UK soil.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill, who will be speaking at the expo event, said Scottish universities will receive a share of £3.8 million from the National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP).

This will fund technology for secure communications, environmental monitoring and navigation.

Ms McNeill said: “This UK Government funding is another great example of why it’s such an exciting time for the Scottish space sector – a vitally important industry employing thousands of people across Scotland.

“With our globally-renowned expertise in designing and building satellites and rockets, world-leading universities and research centres analysing and applying space data, a commitment to sustainability and unrivalled geographical launch advantages, Scotland is rightly positioned at the forefront of the ever accelerating space revolution.”

The Scottish Government’s business minister Richard Lochhead said: “Scotland’s space sector and wider supply chain is already delivering on its significant economic potential but also helping solve some of the world’s most important challenges from climate change to telecommunications.

“This funding from the National Space Innovation Programme will help accelerate this work, leveraging our world-class universities to ensure the country’s industry remains at the forefront of space technology development and advancement.”

In addition, the UK Space Agency is also announcing £1.1 million in funding for the space clusters of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.