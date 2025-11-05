A company linked to Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone owes £39 million in tax.

Documents filed by PPE Medpro’s administrators on Tuesday show the amount owed to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs on top of the £148 million the company has already been ordered to pay the Government.

PPE Medpro – a consortium led by Baroness Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman – was ordered to pay back the sum after being sued by the Department for Health and Social Care for providing 25 million “faulty” gowns during the pandemic.

The Government insisted it has “absolutely not” given up on recovering the sum after the company was put into administration last month.

PPE Medpro has £672,774 available to unsecured creditors, well short of what it owes, filings show.

The firm was initially ordered to pay just shy of £123 million to the Government, plus interest at a rate of 8% per year.

A spokesman for the consortium said previously it was prepared to “enter into a dialogue” with the Government to reach a settlement.

“On Friday October 11, it was made clear that the consortium partners of PPE Medpro are prepared to enter into discussions with the Government, via the administrators, to reach a possible settlement,” he said.

“This was made very public, and the Government was made aware of it.

“Yet, very disappointingly, the Government has made no effort to respond or seek to enter into discussions.”