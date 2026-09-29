Claude chatbot developer Anthropic has warned investors that advanced AI technology may pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity” – despite preparing for a blockbuster stock market listing, reports have said.

The US tech giant reportedly laid out the risks of potential human extinction in its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus.

The company is seeking to launch its shares on the public stock market in what is thought could be the world’s most highly rated IPO.

Its prospectus – a document which usually sheds light on a company’s financial information, growth plans and potential risks to investors – has reportedly been circled among a small group of partners, but has not yet been made public.

Anthropic dedicated almost a third of the prospectus to detailing risk factors, Reuters reported, having reviewed the document.

This included its AI models which it said have the potential to “resist shutdown”, to “conceal or manipulate information” and to exhibit behaviour “resembling blackmail”, according to the reports.

It reportedly went on to say that the development of highly advanced versions of the technology “could further increase the risk that our models cause harm”.

Earlier this month, Anthropic’s chief executive Dario Amodei said the AI industry should slow its development to give safety measures time to catch up.

He said that, without moving at a safe pace, AI could be capable within six to 12 months of leading a swarm that could take over the internet.

Meanwhile, rival OpenAI, which develops ChatGPT, said on Monday that it was delaying the release of a new AI model due to security concerns.

The company said it had an “extremely high bar in terms of safety and alignment” and the new version of its GPT-6 Astra model fell short of that, which partly refers to whether or not the technology acts reliably in ways the company intends.