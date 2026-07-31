Supermarket Sainsbury’s has agreed to sell its Argos business to a firm set up by retail specialists including former Co-operative Group boss Richard Pennycook in a deal worth at least £120 million.

The grocery chain said Swift Partners will buy Argos standalone stores, as well as its stores within Sainsbury’s shops base on a long-term agreement, logistics network, pet insurance and product warranty cover.

Swift will also buy Sainsbury’s distribution centre in Daventry and Sainsbury’s sourcing offices located in Shanghai and Hong Kong as part of the deal.

Swift is a new firm set up by retail experts including Mr Pennycook, former Morrisons chief operating officer Trevor Strain, and backed by Matt Truman and his retail investment and advisory firm, True Capital.

Sainsbury’s will get cash proceeds of at least £120 million from the sale, with a £70 million up front payment when the deal completes, which is expected in February next year.