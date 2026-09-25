Santander UK has confirmed issues with its internet banking after customers were left unable to access their accounts online.

Thousands have been reporting problems with online banking since mid-morning, with many taking to social media to complain about not being able to log in.

The high street lender’s website and mobile banking apps were both affected initially, but the website service is now back online.

Santander said: “We’re aware that customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing some of our banking services.

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing and we’re working hard to fix it as soon as possible.”

It comes after customers of rival Lloyds Banking Group were last month locked out of mobile banking apps twice in just over a week.

Santander UK – which is owned by Spanish lender Banco Santander – completed its £2.65 billion acquisition of TSB in May and is now working to integrate the bank.

Under new boss Mahesh Aditya, the UK bank pledged in July not to shut any more branches across its network and those of recently-acquired rival TSB before 2028.

This will see it maintain 305 Santander and 175 TSB branches across the UK for nearly another 18 months at least.

But the promise comes after Spanish-owned Santander UK announced another wave of branch closures at the start of the year, with 44 sites earmarked to be axed, putting 291 jobs at risk.