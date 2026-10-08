Retailers have suffered a sharp year-on-year decline in footfall as inflation, fuel and household bill rises kept shoppers at home, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 2.9% on last September, a significant drop from August’s 1.7% decline, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic.

High street footfall fell 3%, although this was a slight improvement on August’s 3.1% decline.

Retail park visits were down 1.7% year on year, and shopping centre footfall was down by 3.5%, plunging from August’s 0.5% fall.

Overall footfall was down by 0.7% on last September in Scotland, 3% in Wales and 3.4% in England, but increased by 2.1% in Northern Ireland.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “September was sluggish for footfall as the end of summer saw fewer shoppers heading out.

“While some seasonal slowdown is expected, this September saw a sharp decline compared to last year, with high streets and shopping centres suffering most.

“As we enter the crucial final quarter, retailers will do all they can to attract shoppers with great value and choice.

“But until Government acts to reduce the cost of doing business, retailers are fighting with one hand tied behind their backs.

“By pulling back from another increase in business rates, the Chancellor can use his first Budget to unlock vital investment in our shops and high streets, help retailers keep prices down and provide jobs across the country.”

Andy Sumpter, head of consulting and analytics at Sensormatic, said: “September marks another challenging month for UK retail destinations, with footfall remaining firmly in negative territory and declining across all major retail location types.

“While temperatures remained above seasonal norms, retailers cannot attribute this month’s performance to the weather.

“Instead, consumers appear increasingly focused on broader economic concerns, including the continued impact of inflation, household spending pressures, fuel costs and uncertainty ahead of the autumn Budget.

“As the industry now enters the crucial ‘golden quarter’, retailers face heightened pressure to convert seasonal demand into store visits and spending.”