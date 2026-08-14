More than 60% of adults have not bought sunscreen so far this year despite the run of heatwaves, a survey suggests.

Just 56% of adults in England, Scotland and Wales bought sunscreen in the last two years, the poll by Worldpanel by Numerator for Nivea Sun found.

The survey of 30,000 people across England, Scotland and Wales showed 8.5% more people bought sunscreen this year compared to the previous year, the equivalent of 1.6 million people and the highest in five years.

Nearly 30% bought SPF50, more than double the proportion buying any other SPF level.

However, despite the increase in sales, Cancer Research UK warned that too few adults are buying and using sunscreen.

It warned that using sunscreen from previous years can reduce its effectiveness.

It comes as the charity revealed that the annual number of new melanoma skin cancer cases in the UK passed 20,000 for the first time in 2022, and is projected to reach over 26,000 a year by 2040.

People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cancer information nurse at Cancer Research UK, Caroline Geraghty, said: “With temperatures skyrocketing across the UK this summer, it’s easy to focus on the heat and forget about UV.

“But it’s UV radiation, not temperature, that causes sun damage.

“Sunscreen isn’t a suit of armour. Seeking shade and covering up with clothing are some of the most effective and affordable ways to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays.

“Checking the UV index on your weather app can help you plan ahead and know when it’s time to take extra precautions.”

Melanoma skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with almost nine in 10 melanoma skin cancer cases caused by excess ultraviolet (UV) exposure.

UV radiation from the sun, rather than heat, causes sunburn and skin cancer and the sun can be strong enough to burn from mid-March to mid-October in the UK, whether there is a heatwave or not, the charity said.

Consumers can look for the open-lid symbol featuring the letter M and a number, which shows how many months the sunscreen will last once open.

Cancer Research UK also advises that people seek shade in the heat, especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK, cover up with with clothes, a wide-brimmed hat and UV protection sunglasses, and apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and four or five stars.

Sunscreen should be reapplied regularly and generously, especially after swimming, sweating, or towelling.