A raft of major UK retail and hospitality brands shut down stores across the UK this year, with other high street mainstays closing their doors for good.

It came amid a backdrop of pressure on consumer finances, rising inflation for most of the year and increased costs for businesses.

As a result, numerous businesses launched restructuring efforts or entered administration.

Here are some of the major brands with closed sites across this year:

– Poundland

Poundland is among chains to have suffered over the year from pressure on shoppers despite its value proposition.

The group was sold for £1 as a result and launched a major restructuring plan.

This involved the initial closure of 57 stores in a move which put more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

The company, which was bought by investment firm Gordon Brothers, has since announced further tranches of closures and is set to have shut more than 100 sites by the start of 2026, as part of efforts to trim its estate from around 800 sites to between 650 and 700 shops.

WH Smith disappeared from the high street this year after the group shifted focus to its travel sites (Chris Radburn/PA)

– WH Smith

WH Smith had been a stalwart of UK high streets since its first store opened in 1792, selling everything from crime fiction to confectionery.

However, the brand disappeared from the high street after the group sold off all its UK high street retail shops to private equity company Modella Capital to focus on its travel locations, where it will still operate under the brand.

As a result, Modella revealed plans to rebrand the chain as TGJones.

As it pushed forward with efforts to sell off the high street arm, the group pushed forward with the closure of 20 stores.

– Claire’s

The UK arm of fashion accessories business Claire’s tumbled into administration this year after its US owner entered bankruptcy.

Modella Capital once again appeared in the picture, striking a deal to save 156 stores.

However, 145 shops – employing around 1,000 workers – were not part of the deal and closed as a result.

Claire’s shut 145 stores after hiring administrators (Mike Egerton/PA)

– Pizza Hut

In October, Pizza Hut confirmed that 68 of the brand’s UK restaurants would shut after the business running its franchise in the country entered administration.

It also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, appointed administrators after being impacted by a slowdown in the sector.

American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, bought the remaining UK restaurant operation in a rescue deal, saving 64 sites.

Some 68 Pizza Huts closed over the past year (Danny Lawson/PA)

– Bodycare

Bodycare was among the brands to disappear from UK high streets for good after it shut all its roughly 150 stores.

The retailer was founded in 1970 in Lancashire and sold beauty products, fragrances and other bathroom items.

It employed as many as 1,000 people early this year but came under pressure from rising costs and a shortfall in funding, which also affected supplier relationships and led to stock shortages.

– Quiz Clothing

Fashion chain Quiz shut 23 of its stores after entering administration in February, in a move which hit around 200 workers.

It closed the shops despite being bought in a pre-pack administration deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

Quiz had started the year searching for emergency funding but fell into insolvency after failing to secure a deal.

– Leon

Leon is closing around 20 of its restaurants after launching a major restructuring in December.

Leon said it would close sites after being bought back by a co-founder (Leon/PA)

The company said it will shut the doors of the worst-performing of its 71 stores.

It came after the group was bought back by co-founder John Vincent from supermarket group Asda.

– Select Fashion

Select Fashion was another chain to cease trading in 2025, after the womenswear business came under pressure from growing losses.

The business closed all its roughly 80 stores earlier this year and entered liquidation after failing to find a buyer.

Select Fashion collapsed into administration (Alamy/PA)

– Homebase

Home improvement firm Homebase shut 65 shops between January and March after falling into administration late in 2024.

Retail group CDS, run by The Range owner Chris Dawson, snapped up the brand but was unable to save all its stores.

Bosses at Homebase have said recent years were “incredibly challenging” for DIY stores, blaming “a decline in consumer confidence and spending” after the pandemic.

– New Look

Elsewhere in retail, high street fashion chain New Look shut 15 of its stores in the UK over the year.

The group also revealed that it would exit the Republic of Ireland, shutting all its 26 shops in the country, hitting 347 workers, in the face of squeezed consumer spending.

New Look was among fashion brands to have come under pressure from weak consumer spending (Yui Mok/PA)

– Starbucks

In September, Starbucks launched an overhaul which resulted in the closure of some of its UK coffee shops.

The group did not disclose exactly how many sites would shut but closed 10 locations in October as part of the process.

– Fired Earth

Upmarket tile retailer Fired Earth slid into administration in October, resulting in the closure of its 20 UK showrooms, and 133 job cuts.

Rival Topps Tiles bought the Fired Earth brand, IP, website and around £2.5 million worth of stock but could not save any of the chain’s stores.

Brewdog shut a number of its bars following a restructuring (James Manning/PA)

– Brewdog bars

Scottish craft brewery and bar business Brewdog shut 10 of its sites in July, including its first-ever venue in Aberdeen.

The closure plan, which was part of a shake-up of Brewdog’s hospitality arm, put almost 100 jobs at risk.

– Monki

At the start of the year, European fashion giant H&M announced plans to close its seven stores under its Monki brand.

It said a “limited number” of these would be transformed into its sister brand Weekday but still closed a number of shops permanently.

River Island closed 33 stores to shore up its finances (Mike Egerton/PA)

– River Island

Retail chain River Island shut 33 shops as part of a restructuring to help support its future.

The fashion group pushed through a formal restructuring plan amid fears that the company could collapse into administration without action.

It also secured rent reductions on 71 other stores as part of the plan.

– Hobbycraft

In April, the arts and craft retailer revealed plans to shut nine of its stores, in a move it said would hit up to 126 workers.

It comes after Modella Capital bought the retail business last year.