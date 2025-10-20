Half of young adults are choosing “no and low” alcohol products to moderate their drinking – nearly double the level since 2018, according to a report.

Uptake of alcohol-free drinks among risky drinkers – those who drink above the Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk guidelines of 14 units per week – has more than tripled, rising from 7% in 2018 to 23% in 2025, figures from the charity Drinkaware shows.

The majority of risky drinkers who consume no or low alcohol products (59%) use them instead of regular-strength alcohol.

A further 25% use them either as a replacement or an addition depending on the occasion, but just 9% said they drink them alongside regular alcohol.

According to the data, almost half of UK adults (44%) are choosing no and low alcohol drinks to moderate their drinking – up from 31% in 2018.

Some 49% of young adults now choose no and low alcohol to moderate their drinking, up from 28% since 2018.

The report also reveals a sharp rise in UK drinkers opting for alcohol-free options to moderate their drinking, from 18% in 2018 to 31% in 2025, with consumption of low-alcohol products also increasing from 25% to 33% over the same period.

The research found that motivations for choosing no and low options varied by gender, socio-economic background, generation and type of drinker, ranging from a focus on improved health and a desire to reduce alcohol intake to the wider range and better availability of no and low options.

Drinkaware’s latest findings come as the Government is set to launch a public consultation on whether to increase the threshold for a product to be branded as alcohol free from 0.05% to 0.5%.

Drinkaware chief executive Karen Tyrell said: “It is great to see young adults leading the charge in the growth of no and low drinks. But it is the rise in their use by risky drinkers which shows their potential for helping to reduce alcohol harm.

“The Government’s Ten-Year Health Plan for England rightly highlights their growth as an important tool in tackling alcohol harm.

“Swapping a regular beer, wine or cocktail for one of the many no and low-alcohol alternatives is an easy way to cut down on your drinking.”

Laura Willoughby, chief executive and founder of Club Soda Drinks, said: “Half of young adults moderating their drinking isn’t a fad, it’s a cultural reset.

“The old idea that you need alcohol to have a good time is collapsing, and people are rejecting the limits that come with it.

“The smartest retailers and venues are already adapting, because offering great alcohol-free drinks is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a business essential.”