HSBC UK has said it will offer British Sign Language (BSL) training for beginners to all its 23,000 employees, as part of its work to foster an “inclusive environment”.

The bank said the move will help to support customers and staff whose first or preferred language is BSL.

Brought to HSBC UK through its partnership with the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), the accredited e-learning course enables staff to learn useful words and phrases in BSL.

The bank said that Christopher Stafford, channels support manager at HSBC UK, spearheaded the launch of the training.

He said: “When a deaf colleague joined my team there was a communication gap, I wanted them to feel at home here, included and to feel part of the team.”

Harriet Oppenheimer, chief executive of the RNID, said: “One in three people in the UK are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus, so it is vital that we all play a role in becoming more deaf-aware, both in the workplace and in everyday life.

HSBC UK said the move will help to support customers and staff whose first or preferred language is BSL (PA)

“HSBC’s commitment marks an important milestone, and we hope to see many similar shifts across the sector and among other public-facing organisations in the years ahead.”

Sally Williams, head of branch network at HSBC UK, said: “It is important that no one faces unnecessary barriers, whether that is in everyday conversations, in our branches, or with colleagues.”

She added: “HSBC UK continues to work closely with RNID to improve accessibility through expert advice, training, and online resources and we are excited about more developments to come later in the year.

“We recognise that this course does not replace the need for BSL interpretation, but we believe this will contribute to providing a more inclusive experience for colleagues and customers.”