Households across England and Wales should check their doormats and letterboxes for confirmation they will get £150 off energy bills, the Government has said.

Eligible bill payers on means-tested benefits will start to receive letters about the warm home discount this week, through to January 2027.

The letters will advise that the recipient will get the discount automatically or, if they need to phone the helpline, they must do so before February 26 2027 and provide further information to receive the funding.

Minister for energy consumers Polly Billington said: “I know that many families will be struggling with their energy bills this winter.

“That is why I urge those who think they qualify for the warm home discount to keep an eye out for a letter confirming their eligibility.”

Ned Hammond, deputy director of policy (customers) at Energy UK, said: “The warm home discount offers vital help for millions of households through the colder months, and this week the Government will begin sending letters to eligible customers to explain how the support will be delivered.

“As we face the prospect of another winter of high and volatile energy prices, we encourage anyone struggling with their bill to contact their supplier to see what help is available for them.”

Stew Horne, group head of sector intelligence and external affairs at Energy Saving Trust, said: “As the weather turns colder and households start using more energy, many people will be worried about how they’ll afford their energy bills.

“The warm home discount provides valuable support to eligible households, helping to ease the cost of keeping homes warm.

“We encourage people to read their letters from the UK Government carefully and check whether they need to take any action.

“Understanding the support available and responding promptly if required can help ensure you receive the help you’re entitled to this winter.”