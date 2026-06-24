Young people in Scotland feel deepfakes are “now just part of daily life” with the vast majority seeing misinformation regularly, a survey has suggested.

A new report from Young Scot found that more than 80% of young people have seen misinformation online, as AI-generated content has made it harder to spot what is real.

Almost 70% of young people surveyed in the national youth information charity’s annual Truth About Youth survey said they are worried about inaccurate information online.

Six in 10 admitted they struggle to know what is real and what is fake.

Many described feeling unable to trust anything they see online.

“Deepfakes are now just a part of daily life and they’re getting better every day. There has to be stronger regulations put on AI,” one respondent told the survey.

Young Scot trustee Finlay Anderson, 20, said being online is a huge part of everyday life, but he said there is a “growing sense that you have to question almost everything you see”.

“The rise of AI-generated content and deepfakes has made that even harder,” Mr Anderson said.

“Even when something looks convincing, there’s often a nagging doubt about whether it’s real. That can be frustrating and exhausting, and it’s no surprise that so many young people say they’re worried about misinformation or struggling to tell fact from fiction.”

He added: “Over time, that uncertainty can affect how much trust we place in information generally and leave people feeling anxious or confused.”

Another survey respondent said it was “frustrating” to wonder constantly if something is manipulated or untrue.

“You have to be suspicious of practically everything,” they said.

Others warned that AI-generated misinformation is becoming impossible to spot.

Another respondent added: “I see a lot of obvious AI fake knowledge and am worried that it will spread and prevent the truth from being learnable.”

The findings, based on responses from more than 2,600 young people aged 11 to 25, paint a picture of growing distrust, anxiety and confusion fuelled by the rapid rise of AI-generated content and deepfakes.

Young people responding to the survey repeatedly called for stronger regulation of artificial intelligence and social media platforms.

Young Scot chief executive John Loughton said: “Young people are facing a tidal wave of misinformation online and many feel they can no longer trust what they see.

“This research shows that many young people feel they have to constantly question whether information is genuine or manipulated, and that can be exhausting and overwhelming.

“Young people are asking for action, stronger protections and better support to help them navigate an increasingly complex digital world.”

Mr Anderson added that young people do not want to step away from the online world, but he said they want to be able to “navigate it with confidence”.

“That means making sure young people have the critical thinking tools they need to assess information, ask questions and make informed decisions,” he said.

“Building those skills has never been more important, because access to trustworthy information is fundamental to young people’s wellbeing, education and participation in society.”

The latest Young Scot report also uncovered wider concerns around safety, poverty and public services with four in five respondents saying violence is having a major impact on young people today, while 85% said child poverty remains a serious national problem.

Improving the NHS and tackling inequality were also identified as key priorities.