Economic growth in Scotland lagged behind that of the UK again in the second quarter of 2025, new figures show.

Scottish Government data shows that over the period April to June this year, GDP in Scotland grew by 0.2% – with this coming after an increase of 0.4% in the first three months of 2025.

GDP across the UK increased by 0.3% in the second quarter, after growth of 0.7% over January to March.

Looking at Scotland, the data shows that in the second quarter of 2025, the services sector – which makes up the majority of the economy – grew its output by 0.6%, while the construction sector was up by 1.2%.

However the production sector shrank by 2.3%, while agriculture, forestry and fishing contracted 1.0%.

Overall the figures show that compared to the same quarter in 2024, GDP in Scotland had grown by 0.9% – with UK GDP up 1.2% over the 12-month period.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “It is encouraging that despite the limited economic powers we hold in Scotland, our economy continued to grow in the second quarter.

“These figures show strong results in manufacturing, professional services and scientific and technical services have contributed to June’s GDP growth of 0.6%.”

Ms Forbes, who is responsible for the economy portfolio in the Scottish Government, added: “Despite global economic challenges and damaging policies like the UK Government’s employers national insurance hike, I am committed to driving economic prosperity by pursuing new investment opportunities and supporting businesses to thrive.

“However, with today’s news that energy prices are set to rise again, it is vital that the UK Government takes further action to ensure our economy works for people in Scotland.”