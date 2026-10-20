Reported rat sightings over June to August were up 15% year-on-year as the UK experienced its hottest summer on record, according to pest control firm Rentokil.

Five UK cities recorded a double-digit rise in rodent inquiries between 2024 and 2025, with Manchester seeing the biggest increase, the firm said.

It suggested that increasingly dense “24/7” cities created more opportunities for rats to thrive.

Inquiries about rodent control were up 26% year-on-year in Manchester, followed by Oxford (24%) and Leeds & Bradford (23%).

Rentokil has unveiled a new art installation in Manchester called Under Our Feet, designed to challenge misconceptions that rat activity meant a home or business was dirty.

Martha Kinnes views Under Our Feet, an installation created by artists 3D Joe & Max in Manchester (James Speakman/Assignments/the Press Association)

Paul Blackhurst, head of Rentokil’s Technical Academy, said: “Rats don’t distinguish between a clean building and a dirty one.

“They need food, water, warmth and shelter, and can enter properties through compromised sewers, weaknesses in buildings or neighbouring premises.

“Under Our Feet is about challenging those misconceptions. Rat problems can happen anywhere, so there’s no reason to be embarrassed. Speaking up and acting early can stop a small problem from becoming a major infestation.”

He added: “Rats are incredibly adaptable, and the weather can have a big influence on their behaviour.

“A brown rat needs around 60ml of water every day, so during a hot, dry summer they may travel further to find it, bringing them closer to homes, businesses and other reliable water sources.

“Now, as we head into the colder season, that behaviour shifts again. Rats start looking for sheltered places where they can find the resources they need to survive, and this can bring them into our homes and business premises.

“That’s why autumn and winter are traditionally a busy period for rat activity, and why we anticipate seeing more inquiries and reports of rats in the media over the coming months.”

Just over half of those surveyed said they would try to deal with a rat problem themselves before telling anyone else (Alamy/PA)

Some 43% of Britons are frightened of encountering a rat, a survey for Rentokil found, but 65% have personally seen one in the past year.

More than a third (35%) believe having rats in a home or business means it is dirty, while more than half (53%) would be embarrassed to tell other people if they had seen one at home.

Almost one third (31%) of people said they would consider selling their property if they had a rat problem.

Just over half (54%) said they would try to deal with a rat problem themselves before telling anyone else.

Rentokil warned “rodenticide resistance” was creating a new challenge for pest control.

Mapping from the Rodenticide Resistance Action Committee (RRAC) showed resistant rat populations across the UK, with several different genetic mutations identified.

Resistance can be passed from parent to offspring, meaning it could become established in local rat populations and make some commonly used rodenticides less effective.

Mr Blackhurst said: “People shouldn’t be embarrassed to speak up or ask for help if they spot the signs of rats.

“Rat problems can happen anywhere, and acting early can stop a small problem becoming a much bigger one.

“At the same time, the way we tackle rats has to keep evolving. There isn’t one answer to every infestation, particularly as we learn more about rodenticide resistance. Professional pest control is about understanding the problem, choosing the right approach and acting quickly.”

Rentokil has just launched Eliminair, a new rodenticide-free solution that uses air-driven technology to control rats without relying on active ingredients.

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between February 2-4 and 2,001 UK adults between October 2-5.