Regulators have warned they are keeping a close eye on Meta’s new AI agent over privacy and consumer protection requirements after a swathe of new brand partnerships in the UK.

The WhatsApp and Facebook owner announced the launch of Muse in the UK on Tuesday following widespread adoption in the US.

Brands across the retail, travel and transport industries have adopted the technology which means customers can use the personal agent to help with their shopping or to hunt for deals.

Users can also assign tasks like sending an email, filling out a form or booking travel, through to assisting with bigger projects such as building calendars, itineraries and study guides.

Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Asos, Trainline, easyJet and JD Sports are among those to have signed deals.

The Information Commission’s Office (ICO) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said they had been in talks with Meta ahead of the launch about its responsibility to comply with UK laws.

Paul Arnold, chief executive of the ICO, insisted that “privacy must be built into consumer-facing agentic products from the outset”.

“We have been clear with Meta about its responsibilities under data protection law prior to launch, particularly the requirement to ensure that users and the wider public can meaningfully understand and control how their personal data is used in the Muse product,” he said.

He said the ICO would be able to “scrutinise” the technology because Meta has agreed to a voluntary reporting scheme.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said the regulator “has been clear that UK consumer protection law applies to AI products”.

“The CMA has engaged with Meta over the past few weeks ahead of the launch of Muse,” she said.

“As a result, they have made changes to their terms and conditions to make them fairer.

“We now need to examine carefully how Muse actually works in practice.

“We will be closely monitoring this and if we have concerns we will not hesitate to act to protect UK consumers.”

The organisations issued a series of tips for consumers thinking about using AI personal assistants.

This includes checking privacy controls and memory settings, permissions for the agent to carry out tasks without approval, and to think carefully about the personal information that is shared with or accessed by the agent.