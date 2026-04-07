Workers at three Scottish universities are due to take part in a day of strike action on Friday, as part of a dispute over pay.

Unite said about 1,000 members will walk out across at Glasgow, Strathclyde and Edinburgh Napier universities.

The industrial action mainly involves non-academic staff such as those working in estates, security, libraries and administration.

Unite said staff face a “massive real terms pay cut” in the 2025/26 financial year as a 1.4% pay offer was imposed.

The union is seeking a pay rise of at least RPI plus 3% in the current financial year.

Unions are also demanding a minimum hourly rate of pay of £15.

A number of universities across Scotland have faced the prospect of industrial action in recent months as leaders seek to cut costs.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “University workers deserve far better than a real terms pay cut after over a decade of below-inflation pay rises.

“They are faced with rising energy, household, transport and food costs while their wages are being slashed.”

“University employers should be ashamed of treating hard working staff in this way which is why our members in Glasgow, Strathclyde and Edinburgh Napier will fight for better jobs, pay and conditions by taking a stand against this appalling treatment.”

Unite’s lead officer for higher education, Alison MacLean, said: “Last year, university staff had one of the worst ever pay awards imposed upon them which is why our members have no option but to fight back.

“The 2025-26 budget for higher education represented a real-terms cut, failing to match inflation and leaving our institutions exposed.

“We are currently in pay negotiations for 2026-27 and our members will simply not accept another derisory pay award.”

The three universities have been approached for comment.