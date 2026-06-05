NatWest Group has announced nine more branch closures – but has pledged that it will not make any further branch closure announcements across its NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank brands until at least 2029.

The bank said the move marks the conclusion of its current programme of network changes as it works towards delivering a sustainable branch network.

The group will invest a further £50 million in its network over 2026/2027, focusing on modernising existing locations and improving customer experience.

It said it will also increase the number of its mobile branch stops, expanding flexible, face-to-face services in communities across the UK.

NatWest said it will also explore opportunities to open new branches where there is clear customer demand.

The closures announced on Friday are located in Royal Bank of Scotland Arbroath, Biggar, Castle Douglas, Giffnock, Milngavie and Motherwell, and NatWest Ashton Gate, Llanelli and Port Talbot.

They will take effect from September 8 to 17, the bank said.

When the closures are completed, NatWest Group’s branch network will consist of 336 branches – 249 NatWest branches in England and Wales, 62 Royal Bank of Scotland branches and 25 Ulster Bank branches in Northern Ireland.

Other account providers have made similar commitments around keeping branches open.

For example, Nationwide Building Society, which has 605 branches, has previously promised to keep all branches open until at least 2030.

NatWest Group said that, while 95% of its customers now choose to bank digitally for their day-to-day banking needs, it recognises that in-person support remains an important part of how customers manage their finances.

Solange Chamberlain, chief executive, retail banking, NatWest Group said: “This is an important moment for our customers and the communities we serve.

“We are investing to offer customers a seamless mix of ways to bank with us, including over the phone, digitally, or via our free-to-use ATM network – while continuing to support those who prefer face-to-face banking in branches and community banking hubs.

“We will not announce any further branch closures until at least 2029 and are expanding more flexible and accessible ways to bank, with enhanced support to help customers act with confidence and achieve their financial goals.

“We understand the impact these changes can have for our colleagues and customers, and we will engage personally with all those affected by today’s closure announcement.”

The bank said it will also continue to support financial capability through “financial health checks,” with more than 150,000 sessions delivered so far this year, helping customers take action over their finances.